Common Ground: Parkers Pairie Flag & Malissa Wood Fired Oven
In this two segment episode, sisters Kathy and Lynette relate their family connection to the first US flag flown over Parkers Prairie, MN. They pay a visit to the Otter Tail County Historical Society’s museum in Fergus Falls, MN to see and touch the faded Old Glory their ancestor helped make in the 1800s. Then a Bemidji artist with a wood fired oven, Malissa of A Grain of Good, shares her precise process of personal pizza.
