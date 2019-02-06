Common Ground: Lucken Cars & Rendevous: Wadena & Pine River
In this two segment episode Lynn & Sara Lucken of Winger, MN share their love & culture of motor sports in their extended family, and take us on a tour of their beautiful historic cars. Also, visit fun, educational summer events of living, historic preservation of this continent’s fur trade era, and more, at two of Lakeland PBS’s Brainerd viewing area Rendezvous.
