Common Ground: Lucio Leather & Karen Heller Salves

In this two segment episode Lucio Bavelli of Brainerd, MN invites us into his leather working shop where he crafts handmade leather goods for home, business, and personal use. He takes us through his process of creating a high quality wallet. Also, Karen Heller of the Verndale, MN area journeys into the woods to forage springtime poplar buds, which she skillfully crafts into a soothing skin salve.