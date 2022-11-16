Common Goods Stores Hold Christmas Showcases in Brainerd Lakes Area

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Christmas is less than 40 days away, and Common Goods stores in Baxter, Crosslake, and Crosby held their annual Christmas showcases. Customers were encouraged to buy Christmas passports to enter to win gift cards and some nice door prizes.

Common Goods is a thrift store that has three different locations in the Brainerd Lakes Area. They are designed to support Bridges of Hope, which helps individuals and families in need of community services and other assistance. Programs they offer include Operation Sandwich, which feeds kids during school breaks, and their overnight shelter in Brainerd, called The Bridge on 7th.

With Christmas approaching soon, Common Goods devised a plan to bring more customers in to shop for the holidays. The goal of the Christmas Showcase was to get people in and shop at the their newest location in Crosby.

To give shoppers an incentive, they were given a special ticket in hopes of winning money towards their purchases. Organizers handed out Christmas passports that could be stamped at each location. Shoppers who had all three of the locations stamped were entered to win gift cards or door prizes.

Each of the three stores has different items brought in by the community. Common Goods believes that shopping, donating, or volunteering at their stores can make a difference in someone’s life.

Common Goods accepts donations of items on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from noon until 4 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today