Committee Hopes to Preserve Special Part of Old Bemidji High School

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When the old Bemidji High School was demolished in 2008, a group of former students came together to preserve a part of their alma mater.

The Old Bemidji High School Remembered Committee was formed when the school was scheduled to be torn down. They decided to save one entryway arch from the former school to preserve its memory for generations to come.

Since 2008, more than 300 blocks have been sitting ready to be used. The group is still waiting on funding and hoping for additional donations until the construction of the arch can begin. The committee wants to use this as an opportunity to be a bridge between Bemidji High School students from both the former and current buildings.

This project is more than just recreating old memories – it’s also a chance for new opportunities to make Bemidji more beautiful. The committee hopes the new arch can serve as a background for special occasions and photographs.

Students at Bemidji State University have created a model of the planned rebuild. To donate to the project or find out more, the group is under Old Bemidji High School Remembered on Facebook.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today