Commission Names Four Local Finalists For Ninth Judicial Judgeship

The Commission on Judicial Selection announced Friday that it is recommending four candidates to Governor Mark Dayton for consideration to fill the current vacancies in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District.

The vacancies are from the retirement of the Honorable Richard A. Zimmerman and the creation of a new district court judgeship by order of the Minnesota Supreme Court. The seat currently held by Judge Zimmerman will be chambered at Brainerd in Crow Wing County and the new judgeship seat will be chambered at Bemidji in Beltrami County.

Annie Claesson-Huseby: Ms. Claesson-Huseby is the Beltrami County Attorney, where she supervises office personnel, implements new prosecution strategies, and handles felony criminal caseload. Previously, she was the Chief Assistant Beltrami County Attorney, an Assistant Beltrami County Attorney, and a staff attorney at Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota. Ms. Claesson-Huseby is President of the Beltrami County Bar Association, a team member of the Children’s Justice Initiative, a member of the Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota Board, and a member of the EX Chapter of Philanthropic Education Organization (P.E.O).

Judge Lori Flohaug: The Honorable Lori Flohaug is a Deputy Judge for Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe’s Tribal Court and a solo practitioner at Flohaug Law Firm, PLLC, where she represents clients in all areas of criminal defense. Previously, she was an attorney at Regional Native Public Defense Corporation, an Assistant Itasca County Attorney, an Assistant Ninth Judicial District Public Defender, and an associate attorney at Undem Law Office. Judge Flohaug is a member of the Children’s Mental Health Services Board, Legal Aid Services of Northeastern Minnesota Board, and the First Call For Help Board.

Stephanie Shook: Ms. Shook is an Assistant Crow Wing County Attorney, where she is a member of the drug court team and specializes in controlled substance, DWI, and misdemeanor cases. Previously, she was an Assistant Aitkin County Attorney, staff attorney at Mille Lacs Band Member Legal Aid, and an Assistant Ninth Judicial District Public Defender. Ms. Shook is the Vice President of the Crisis Line Board, Bingo Chairperson for the Lower South Long Lake Improvement Association, a past mock trial judge, and a former Junior Achievement volunteer.

Christopher Strandlie: Mr. Strandlie is the Cass County Attorney, where he handles a felony criminal caseload and provides civil representation to all Cass County departments. Previously, he was an Assistant Cass County Attorney, an Assistant Ninth Judicial District Public Defender, a partner at Kimball and Strandlie Law Office, and an alternative public defender for Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. Mr. Strandlie is a founding member of Cass County and Leech Lake Wellness Court, Director of the Minnesota County Attorney’s Association Board, Vice President of the Walker Youth Hockey Board, and is a veteran of the Walker Volunteer Fire Department.

Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District consists of Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau Counties.

An announcement of the appointments will be made following an interview process over the next few weeks.