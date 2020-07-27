Commercial Structure Fire in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire on Sunday evening in Bemidji. No injuries were reported, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

According to a report from the Bemidji Fire Department, on Sunday, July 26th at approximately 10:33 p.m. firefighters responded to a building on the 400 block of Beltrami Ave Northwest. Upon entry to the building, a fire was located in the ceiling space.

Bemidji Firefighters encountered high heat but were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire. 12 firefighters used two fire engines, a rescue truck, and a ladder truck on the scene. The fire department was on scene for approximately 3 hours, and no injuries were reported. The fire caused moderate damage to the business of origin and smoke damage to two adjacent businesses.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Bemidji Fire Department, but it does not appear to be suspicious in nature. The fire department was assisted at the scene by the Bemidji Police Department, Ottertail Power Company, and Bemidji Ambulance Service.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today