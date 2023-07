Click to print (Opens in new window)

Commercial service at the Bemidji Regional Airport is on pause starting this week.

Work will begin July 26 to rebuild the intersection of the airport’s two runways. While this work is taking place, there will be no commercial flights in or out of Bemidji.

The shutdown on commercial service is expected to run through August 1.

