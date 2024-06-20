Comments on Comprehensive Plan Discussed at Crow Wing County Meeting

At Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, the Crow Wing County Land Services Department addressed some of the county’s comments regarding the most recent draft of their Comprehensive Plan.

The department made some notable shifts to the plan, including the simplification of land use categories. The county will consolidate into one commercial and one industrial district, a change the county says “reflects a commitment to flexibility and adaptation.”

However, one resident’s comments showed concern with the language on both the topics of recreation and the Mississippi River.

“We might just make a couple modifications to the recreation component, just for more clarity, then we can also add some other areas where the river should probably be mentioned for more clarity,” offered Environmental Services Manager Chris Pence at Tuesday’s meeting. “So I think the comments overall were good and I think it will help improve the plan and improve clarity of the plan for the Mississippi River.”

Comments from Crow Wing County residents on the Comprehensive Plan will be accepted and analyzed through July 5. The county will also hold a public hearing regarding the plan on July 18.

Written comments can be provided in the following ways: