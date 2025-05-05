Comedian/Ordained Minister to Marry Couples at Emily Bar & Grill

Couples looking to marry are often tasked with finding a venue, food, and entertainment to help build the wedding of their dreams. According to wedding planning website The Knot, the average price of a wedding in 2024 was nearly $36,000.

But if you’re trying to find a way to avoid some of these costs while tying the knot, Big Al’s Bar & Grill may have the answer. The venue in Emily will be hosting comedian Dave Landau through Memorial Day weekend, with shows on Friday and Saturday night, but on Sunday, four couples will be chosen to get married by Landau, who is an ordained minister.

Couples will pay $65 per person, and they’ll also be required to bring 10 guest to enjoy their big day.

“It came about because my bar manager want to get married and, you know, times are tough,” said Allen Brenycz, owner of Big Al’s Bar & Grill. “I asked Dave if he’d marry my bar manager because he’s an ordained minister. And I said, ‘You know, this would be really fun to maybe—how about we do a reception after this thing and maybe marry a few couples?’ And Dave agreed, graciously.

Ticket information can be found here.