Comedian Adam Sandler Returning To Minnesota After 20 Years
After more than 20 years Adam Sandler is making his return to Minnesota.
The Saturday Night Live alum will perform at Treasure Island Resort and Casino on June 21 as part of the “Here Comes the Funny Tour.”
Sandler won’t be alone. The tour also features Minnesota native Nick Swardson, David Spade and Rob Schneider.
Swardson performed in open mic nights in Minneapolis at the age of 18 and won an award for the “Funniest Person in the Twin Cities.”
Tickets will go on sale on April 21 and can be purchased on www.ticketmaster.com or the Island Box Office.
