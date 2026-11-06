Colors of Cancer Bemidji To Host Annual Little Black Dress Gala Fundraiser

Several years ago, five Bemidji area women came together to create the committee for Colors of Cancer, a nonprofit organization that raises money for community members who are going through cancer diagnosis or treatment. The group’s biggest fundraiser every year is the Little Black Dress Gala and is coming up this Saturday.

The annual event gathers up to 300 area women for a night of games, raffles, dinner, and hearing survivor stories. This is the 12th year of the gala, which has raised on average more than $40,000 a year.

“[It’s] something that girlfriends can get together, family members dress up in a little black outfit and go out and just have a nice evening, but do it for a good purpose,” explained Colors of Cancer Treasurer Trudy Peterson. “It’s fun, but it’s also engaging and it’s doing such a good purpose for your neighbors and your community members, your friends and your family. So, it has such a good impact. People keep coming back year after year.”

“It’s kind of awe inspiring that each and every person that’s there, is there for a reason,” added Cassidy Linder, Colors of Cancer Vice President. “They’re there for a personal impact, they’re there to support a friend, to support a family member, to support us, to support our committee. So, it’s just, it’s pretty neat to see. The cool part about our our committee, our gala, our event is each and every dollar raised goes back to our community and goes back to people struggling and people that are in need.”

This year’s gala will be held on Nov. 7 at the SouthShore Hotel on Lake Bemidji. Tickets are available on the Colors of Cancer website.