Coloring Contest Winners Receive Tour of Bemidji Police and Fire Departments

The Bemidji Police Department, Bemidji Fire Department, and Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office hosted a tour of their facilities for 10 students on Saturday. The kids were winners of a special contest from the recent Home, Sport & Travel Show and got an inside look at what their heroes do.

“Any child ages 3-12 that wished to participate could turn in a coloring sheet for a contest,” said Bemidji Police Officer Tabitha Carrigan. “And the winners would have a private tour/public safety day with the heroes.”

The tour started in the dispatch center, where students learned what happens when someone calls 911. They even got to try it themselves.

It continued through the sheriff’s office and police department, where the students learned how to dust for fingerprints before going into the garage to check out some of the squad cars. The students then made their way to the fire station for some more hands-on experience.

The tours and activities let the students see what police and firefighters do every day. Those giving the tour said it was a nice change of pace from their regular work.

“We don’t like seeing people only on their worst days,” said Bemidji Fire Department Education Division Leader Alexis Joyce. “Being able to do events like this where we get to interact with the community in a positive is just the coolest thing.”

By giving this tour and others like it, the officers and firefighters hope to form a strong, positive bond with the community’s youth.

