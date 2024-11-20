Collection Week Begins for Operation Christmas Child in Baxter

Operation Christmas Child drop-off locations have official opened.

The Samaritan’s Purse project is devoted to helping kids in need. Brainerd Lakes Area residents can now donate goods to children in the form of a shoebox.

National collection week recently began at Lakewood Evangelical Free Church in Baxter. The church has been packing shoeboxes for over three decades and is looking to set the bar high for this gift-giving season.

“In our area team, our goal and our area team covers Bemidji, Grand Rapids, Solway, Backus, Aitkin, Baxter, and Wadena,” said Shelly Thelen, Church Relations Coordinator at Lakewood Evangelical Free Church. “Our goal is 14,103 shoeboxes.”

There are over 4,700 drop-off locations in the United States, and Operation Christmas Child hopes to reach 12 million children in 2024.