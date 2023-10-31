Coleraine Man Charged for Alleged Indecent Exposure Near Grand Rapids High School

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Coleraine man is charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fifth degree and five counts of indecent exposure in connection with an incident that happened near Grand Rapids High School on Sept. 11.

Police were called to the scene near the high school track and spoke to five girls, all under the age of 16, who said a man exposed himself to them while driving by them twice in a car. The girls took photos of the car.

Law enforcement located the vehicle in Coleraine, and detectives identified 22-year-old Luke Aaron Olson as the suspect in the case. After investigators showed Olson the photos the girls took, he admitted that he found the girls attractive and was masturbating at the time he drove by them.

Olson was charged in Itasca County Court on Sept. 11. All 10 charges are gross misdemeanors.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today