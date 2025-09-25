Sep 25, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Cold Spring Man Falls from Roof of Barn Near Upsala in Morrison County

A Cold Spring man who fell from the roof of a barn near Upsala yesterday was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that 36-year-old Aaron Backes was working on the roof of a barn under construction when a purlin (roof support) gave way, causing him to fall 15 feet onto a concrete surface. The incident happened around 10:40 a.m. at a residence located off 52nd Avenue, approximately one mile south of Upsala in Elmdale Township.

Backes was airlifted by North Air Care and transported to the St. Cloud Hospital. His condition is unknown.

