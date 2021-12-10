Lakeland PBS

“Coins for a Cause” Coming to Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union in Bemidji

Emma HudziakDec. 9 2021

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union of Bemidji, FOX 9, and Minnesota food banks will be teaming up once again this holiday season for “Coins for a Cause.”

People can donate their spare change and put it towards a good cause by donating to neighbors in need this coming Friday, Dec. 10th from 11:00-4:00 at Affinity Plus in Bemidji, located at 2800 Hannah Ave. NW.

The donations will go to Second Harvest Heartland or a local Feeding America food bank serving the community. Every dollar that is donated helps and provides three meals to Minnesotans experiencing hunger.

Participating Affinity Plus locations will host an in-person donation event on Dec. 10th, where people will be able to drive up and donate their change. The first 50 donors will receive a holiday gift bag courtesy of Affinity Plus and FOX 9.

In addition, Affinity Plus will be accepting donations of loose change inside participating branches from Monday, Dec. 6 – Thursday, Dec. 9 during normal business hours and will be matching a grand total of up to $25,000 in monetary donations for food banks across the state.

By — Emma Hudziak

