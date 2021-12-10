“Coins for a Cause” Coming to Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union of Bemidji, FOX 9, and Minnesota food banks will be teaming up once again this holiday season for “Coins for a Cause.”

People can donate their spare change and put it towards a good cause by donating to neighbors in need this coming Friday, Dec. 10th from 11:00-4:00 at Affinity Plus in Bemidji, located at 2800 Hannah Ave. NW.

The donations will go to Second Harvest Heartland or a local Feeding America food bank serving the community. Every dollar that is donated helps and provides three meals to Minnesotans experiencing hunger.

Participating Affinity Plus locations will host an in-person donation event on Dec. 10th, where people will be able to drive up and donate their change. The first 50 donors will receive a holiday gift bag courtesy of Affinity Plus and FOX 9.

In addition, Affinity Plus will be accepting donations of loose change inside participating branches from Monday, Dec. 6 – Thursday, Dec. 9 during normal business hours and will be matching a grand total of up to $25,000 in monetary donations for food banks across the state.

