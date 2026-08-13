Aug 12, 2026 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Cohasset’s Shepard Inks Deal To Play for KHL in Kazakhstan

Former Grand Rapids and UMD goaltender Hunter Shepard will be moving to a crease across the Atlantic in the Eurasian-based Kontinental Hockey League (also known as the KHL), inking a one-year deal to play for Barys Astana in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The Cohasset native won a national title at Minnesota Duluth in 2019 and was named a captain the following season while earning back-to-back college hockey goalie of the year honors.

Since graduating, Shepard has spent most of his professional career playing in the AHL for the Hershey Bears and this past season with both the Belleville Senators and Laval Rockets. He did appear in five games for the Washington Capitals during his career and one game for the Ottawa Senators last year.

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