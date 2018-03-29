DONATE

Cohasset Man Pleads Guilty To Counts Of Animal Cruelty

Mar. 28 2018
A Cohasset man has pleaded guilty to two counts of animal cruelty in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District Court.

43-year-old Steven Lee Mishow agreed to the plea agreement on Monday. Lakeland News first reported on the case in December, where neighbors accused Mishow of shooting their cats. According to the criminal complaint in the case, Mishow told investigators that he shot at the cats with the intent to kill them.

Mishow will be sentenced on April 30th in the Itasca County Courthouse. A victim statement will be presented to the court before the sentencing.

The two counts Mishow has pleaded guilty to are misdemeanors. Mishow had also been charged with one felony county of mistreat/torture animal resulting in death/felony, but that count was dismissed as part of the plea deal.

