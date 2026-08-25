Cohasset Man Charged for Role in Fatal 2-Vehicle Crash in Grand Rapids

A 41-year-old Cohasset man is charged with four felonies, including murder and manslaughter, for his role in a fatal two-vehicle collision in Grand Rapids on Saturday.

Jack Leroy Drumbeater is charged with:

murder – third-degree – perpetrating eminently dangerous act and evincing depraved mind

manslaughter – second-degree – culpable negligence creating unreasonable risk

theft – take/drive motor vehicle – no owner consent

drugs – five-degree – possess Schedule I, II, III, or IV or paraphernalia residual – not cannabis/hemp

According to the criminal complaint, Drumbeater and his girlfriend, 38-year-old Kerri Hart of Deer River, had stopped with a pickup truck for gas at a gas station in Grand Rapids. Hart then locked Drumbeater out of the truck and tried to drive off in the pickup, but Drumbeater jumped into the box of the truck and smashed in the window in the back of the cab.

Witnesses say Drumbeater was crawling through the window when the truck swerved into the oncoming lane on Highway 2 and struck a car head-on. The driver of the car, 42-year-old Janelle Swenson of Cohasset, died at the scene.

The owner of the truck Drumbeater and Hart were in told authorities he did not give either of them permission to take the truck or the keys to use the vehicle.

Drumbeater was hospitalized after the crash and then taken into custody after he was released from the hospital on Saturday night. He told investigators he didn’t remember the crash but admitted to using methamphetamine that morning, and he said that he usually uses meth daily.

Drumbeater made his first court appearance by Zoom today, where bond or bail was set at $500,000 with no conditions and $250,000 with conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sep. 2.

Hart remains hospitalized in Duluth, but court documents indicate she will be taken into custody by law enforcement when she is released from the hospital.