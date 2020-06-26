Lakeland PBS

Coco Moon Coffee Bar in Brainerd Adjusting to New Norm

Brad Hamilton — Jun. 26 2020

When the state of Minnesota went into lockdown and non-essential businesses closed across the region, owner Lorie Brown went to work on how to best prepare for her coffee shop’s eventual reopen.

Coco Moon Coffee Bar is back and serving up the daily coffee fixings for the Brainerd community. Though Brown admits this new norm will be tough to get adjusted to, she is doing all she can to make sure her business continues to serve her customers safely.

