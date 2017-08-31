DONATE

Coats For The Community Collection Begins In Bemidji

Sarah Winkelmann
Aug. 31 2017
United Way of Bemidji has kicked off their annual Coat’s For The Community drive. Donations of new or clean, gently used, men’s, women’s, infant’s and children’s coats and snowsuits are accepted. Other winter accessories including boots, scarves, gloves and hats are also welcome.

Donations will be accepted now through Wednesday, Oct. 24 at the following locations: Dress Club Cleaners, JCPenney, Lueken’s Village Foods North & South and Sanford Bemidji Medical Center Lobby.

The coat drive is aimed to help meet the basic needs in the community who may otherwise go without, while helping families become more financially stable.

Coats and winter accessories will be distributed on Sunday Oct.7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church.

The annual coat drive is supported by Paul Bunyan Broadcasting KZY 95.5, Z99, KBUN Sports Radio and Continuous Country KB101.

