Co-Owner of Cass County Bar and His Son Charged in Connection with Shooting

The co-owner of a bar located near Outing and that man’s son have been charged in connection with a shooting on September 1st of last year.

Trig and Robert Bagan were charged in Cass County Court on Friday in connection with the shooting of a 35-year-old Isanti man. The 54-year-old Trig is charged with aiding and abetting a drive-by shooting, aiding and abetting a second-degree assault, and second-degree assault, while the 26-year-old Robert is charged with drive-by shooting of a person and second-degree assault.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, the two man are accused of using a vehicle to chase after some people who were on ATVs outside Trig Bagan’s Channel Bar and Grill after the people on the ATVs were reported to be driving recklessly in the parking lot in large circles, spraying rocks that hit people and vehicles.

Robert Bagan is accused of shooting one of the ATV operators in the buttocks. The driver had to have the bullet surgically removed and survived.

The Trigs denied shooting the victim, but after a tip, a dive team located a handgun in a lake about 77 feet from a dock belonging to the Channel Bar and Grill. The gun was the same caliber as the gun that the victim was shot with and was found one cartridge shy of its maximum capacity of eight cartridges.

Samples from the handgun determined they matched the DNA profile of Robert Bagan. The bullet taken from the victim was also compared to the gun, but it could not be determined that the gun fired the bullet. According to court documents, the examination showed disagreement of individual characteristics but insufficient for elimination.

Trig Bagan has posted $1,000 bail and will next appear in court on January 13th for a Rule 8 hearing. Robert Bagan posted $15,000 bail, and his next court appearance is also a Rule 8 hearing set for January 21st.