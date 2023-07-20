Cluster of Legionnaires’ Disease in Grand Rapids Under Investigation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health is investigating a cluster of five confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease among people who live or spent time in Grand Rapids during the two weeks before their illness began.

The environmental source of the illnesses has not yet been determined. The five cases, all adults, became ill between the end of April and mid-July. To date, no deaths have occurred associated with this cluster.

According to the Department of Health, Legionnaires’ disease is a bacterial pneumonia that people can get after breathing in aerosolized water containing Legionella bacteria. You cannot get Legionnaires’ disease by drinking water that has Legionella, and it is not spread from person to person.

The Department of Health is working to identify possible sources of the bacteria and make recommendations for preventing any additional illnesses.

In 2022, 109 cases of Legionnaires’ disease were reported in Minnesota. Most cases are sporadic and not associated with any cluster or outbreak.

