Lakeland PBS
Club Curling Nationals Coming To Brainerd

Clayton Castle
Feb. 6 2018
While Team USA curlers make their way to South Korea for the Olympics, curlers from as far California will be making their way to Brainerd for the USA Curling’s Club National Championships. And for the Brainerd Lakes Curling Club, being selected as host was pleasantly unexpected.

The experience of serving as host for the round robin competition has been a growing experience for the young club in Brainerd.

While curling is more popular in areas such as Minnesota and Wisconsin, every region of the country brings a unique style to both the sport and the competition in Brainerd.

Curlers from all over the country with wide array of experiences are making their way to Brainerd, including former World Champion and Olympic athlete Debbie McCormick.

Competition kicks off with the opening ceremonies on Saturday afternoon in Brainerd.

