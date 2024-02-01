Lakeland PBS

Clothing Giveaway at Brainerd Legion Helps Those in Need

Sammy HolladayFeb. 1 2024

While this winter has been mild compared to most winters, warm clothes are still essential. On Friday at the American Legion in Brainerd, the Warmth and Heart and Hugs clothing giveaway took place, where the community could give back to those in need.

At the Legion, people from all over the community donated what they could to help the less fortunate obtain essential items for the winter – warm clothes. People of all ages came to get some warm clothes for themselves and their families.

Events like the Warmth and Heart and Hugs clothing giveaway are held in high esteem in the Brainerd community. Some people are too proud to ask for help, but there is nothing wrong with receiving help from your neighbors.

While providing warm clothes was the core of this giveaway, the organizations in attendance were eager to help in any way they could.

Thanks to those who donated, dozens of families received clothing for the rest of this winter and winters to come.

By — Sammy Holladay

