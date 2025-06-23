Closures, Event Cancellations in Bemidji Following Storm

After Saturday’s storms hammered Bemidji with hurricane-force winds and caused damage to numerous trees and structures throughout the area, many businesses and organizations in the area have reopened, but some are still temporarily closed. In addition, events scheduled for the weekend or the following week were cancelled or postponed.

Closures:

Amity Graphics: Closed due to critical structural damage.

Closed due to critical structural damage. Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College: Both campuses will remain closed through Wednesday, June 25th as they assess damage and continue cleanup from the storm. In addition, the AC Clark Library is closed all week, and the Gillett Wellness Center is closed until further notice.

Bemidji Post Office : A press release from USPS says retail operations at the Bemidji office have been temporarily suspended, and delivery services are limited until full operations can resume.

: A press release from USPS says retail operations at the Bemidji office have been temporarily suspended, and delivery services are limited until full operations can resume. Bemidji Public Library: The library announced on Facebook that it will be closed on Monday, June 23rd.

The library announced on Facebook that it will be closed on Monday, June 23rd. Bemidji Town & Country Club: The golf course and North Shore Grille are closed on Monday, June 23rd, and the MN PGA event on Tuesday is cancelled. A Facebook post says practice areas will be open on Tuesday.

The golf course and North Shore Grille are closed on Monday, June 23rd, and the MN PGA event on Tuesday is cancelled. A Facebook post says practice areas will be open on Tuesday. Bemidji Veterinary Hospital: Closed on Monday, June 23rd due to a power outage.

Closed on Monday, June 23rd due to a power outage. Books N More: The downtown business posted on Facebook that it is closed until further notice, saying it is unsafe to enter the store.

The downtown business posted on Facebook that it is closed until further notice, saying it is unsafe to enter the store. Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area: Summer programming is closed on Monday, June 23rd.

Summer programming is closed on Monday, June 23rd. Dairy Queen: The Bemidji location is closed until further notice.

The Bemidji location is closed until further notice. Grandma’s Attic Antiques : The business is closed Monday, June 23rd but plans to resume normal hours on Tuesday, June 24th.

The business is closed Monday, June 23rd but plans to resume normal hours on Tuesday, June 24th. JM Chiropractic: An update on Facebook says the Bemidji office will be closed Monday, June 23rd due to needed roof work. They plan to reopen on Wednesday, June 25th.

An update on Facebook says the Bemidji office will be closed Monday, June 23rd due to needed roof work. They plan to reopen on Wednesday, June 25th. KIN Asian Market and Kin Poke: Both the market and restaurant will be closed until further notice due to storm damage and a power outage.

Both the market and restaurant will be closed until further notice due to storm damage and a power outage. Lake Bemidji State Park: According to the DNR, due to widespread damage, the park is temporarily closed to the public.

According to the DNR, due to widespread damage, the park is temporarily closed to the public. Lake Country Associates: The Bemidji office is closed on Monday, June 23rd due to a power outage.

The Bemidji office is closed on Monday, June 23rd due to a power outage. Lueken’s Village Foods North: The north location remains closed at this time, but the south store and Food & Fuel locations are open for business.

The north location remains closed at this time, but the south store and Food & Fuel locations are open for business. Northern Dental Access Center: The Bemidji location will be closed Monday, June 23rd and Tuesday, June 24th, and appointments on those dates will be rescheduled.

The Bemidji location will be closed Monday, June 23rd and Tuesday, June 24th, and appointments on those dates will be rescheduled. Pho Bemidji: The Vietnamese restaurant posted on Facebook that it will be closed until further notice.

The Vietnamese restaurant posted on Facebook that it will be closed until further notice. Roth RV Sales & Service: Due to extensive roof damage, the Bemidji location is closed until repairs are complete.

Event cancellations or postponements:

Bemidji Community Education: No programs at Bemidji Area Schools are planned for Tuesday, June 24th. Programs are said to restart on Wednesday, June 25th.

No programs at Bemidji Area Schools are planned for Tuesday, June 24th. Programs are said to restart on Wednesday, June 25th. Bemidji Community Table: Meals will not be served at United Methodist Church on Wednesday, June 25th or Thursday, June 26th.

Meals will not be served at United Methodist Church on Wednesday, June 25th or Thursday, June 26th. Bemidji Speedway Sunday Races: Organizers say the heavy winds and rain prompted the cancellation of the Late Model Special planned for Sunday. The race track plans to be open next Sunday for its KIDS NIGHT and Meet the Driver Night.

Organizers say the heavy winds and rain prompted the cancellation of the Late Model Special planned for Sunday. The race track plans to be open next Sunday for its KIDS NIGHT and Meet the Driver Night. Bemidji Parks & Recreation: All facility reservations scheduled between June 21st and July 6th have been cancelled , as has all recreation programming/camp for the week.

All facility reservations scheduled between June 21st and July 6th have been , as has all recreation programming/camp for the week. Bemidji Public Library Book Sale: The annual sale, scheduled for this week at Evangelical Free Church, has been postponed until a later date.

The annual sale, scheduled for this week at Evangelical Free Church, has been postponed until a later date. Loop the Lake Festival: Bike Bemidji announced Saturday that after assessing damage from the storm, this year’s event would be cancelled.

Bike Bemidji announced Saturday that after assessing damage from the storm, this year’s event would be cancelled. Northwoods Writers Conference: Organizers announced that this year’s conference has been cancelled. Refunds will be issued in the coming weeks.

Organizers announced that this year’s conference has been cancelled. Refunds will be issued in the coming weeks. Watermark Art Center Classes: The downtown Bemidji art gallery says that due to weather-related storm damage, Waabigwan Impressions, a three-day workshop with one session at Rail River Folk School and two days at Watermark Art Center, will be rescheduled for later this summer, if possible. The Watermark itself is open with regular hours.

This information is incomplete – many more locations may be closed than what is listed here. Businesses may have reopened after this story was originally published.