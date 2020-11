Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Restaurants and bars are not the only businesses who are impacted by the four-week shut down.

Gyms and fitness centers will have to close as well. Snap Fitness Co-owner Brandon Erickson says that he is much more worried about the mental and physical health gym users will face this time around.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today