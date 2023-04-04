Lakeland PBS

Closing Date for Sanford-Fairview Merger Delayed Again

Lakeland News — Apr. 3 2023

There’s been another delay in the proposed merger of Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services.

The two health care organizations announced in a joint public statement Monday that they have extended the target closing date from the merger until after May 31st and agreed to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s request for 90 days’ notice prior to closing at a future date.

The statement says they respect the thorough review underway by the Attorney General’s office and remain confident in the benefits of the merger.

In February, Sanford and Fairview agreed to delay the merger timeline from March 31st to May 31st.

