Closing Arguments Underway For President Trump’s Impeachment Trial

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

WASHINGTON (AP)- Today started the closing arguments in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, where President Trump could potentially be impeached on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of congress.

House impeachment managers and Trump’s defense team will make closing arguments in the trial, the same day the 2020 presidential election kicks off with the first votes cast in the Iowa caucuses.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Senate Resolution 488. The Senate has provided for up to four hours of closing arguments. Equally divided between the managers on the part of the House of Representatives. And counsel and the counsel for the president, pursuant to rule 22 of the rules of procedure and practice in the Senate when sitting on impeachment trials, the arguments shall be opened and closed on the part of the House of Representatives. The presiding officer officer recognizes Mr. Manager Schiff to begin the presentation on the part of the House of Representatives,” said Chief Justice John Roberts.

The four hours of arguments provide one final chance to influence public opinion and set the record ahead of expected Senate acquittal. The Senate is expected to take the final impeachment votes on Wednesday.

In the Senate, Republicans hold a 53-47 advantage and two-thirds (67) of the senators have to vote to convict in order for Trump to be removed from office.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today