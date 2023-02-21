Cleveland-Cliffs Calling Back Workers for Possible Babbitt Mine Reopening

Click to print (Opens in new window)

An idle mine on Minnesota’s Iron Range will possibly reopen come April.

The Ohio-based company Cleveland-Cliffs has started the process of calling back workers for their northeastern Minnesota facilities as part of the Northshore Mining operation. The mining facilities were closed last May and caused about 450 workers to lose their jobs. The facilities that could possibly reopen are the pellet facility in Silver Bay and the mine in Babbitt.

In January, bipartisan support was provided to the miners through a $10 million extension of unemployment benefits for six months. The bill was passed and signed by Gov. Walz.

Minnesota House Rep. Roger Skraba from Ely commented on the news, saying he looks forward to operations starting in early April.

