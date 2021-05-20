Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office Creates Mobile Command Unit From School Bus
The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office has turned a school bus previously used by the Bagley School District into a multipurpose mobile command post. The newly renovated bus can be used for a multitude of things.
The buses will be put to official use for the first time tomorrow at a search-and-rescue training exercise at Itasca State Park.
