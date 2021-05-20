Lakeland PBS

Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office Creates Mobile Command Unit From School Bus

Betsy Melin — May. 19 2021

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office has turned a school bus previously used by the Bagley School District into a multipurpose mobile command post. The newly renovated bus can be used for a multitude of things.

The buses will be put to official use for the first time tomorrow at a search-and-rescue training exercise at Itasca State Park.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Plea Rejected for Ex-Clearwater Co. Deputy Accused of Sexually Assaulting Students

Duck Hunter Rescued From Clearwater County Lake After Kayak Capsizes

Golden Apple: Bagley Superintendent Discusses Staffing Shortage

More Details on Fatal Stabbing in Bagley

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.