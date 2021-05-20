Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office Creates Mobile Command Unit From School Bus

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office has turned a school bus previously used by the Bagley School District into a multipurpose mobile command post. The newly renovated bus can be used for a multitude of things.

The buses will be put to official use for the first time tomorrow at a search-and-rescue training exercise at Itasca State Park.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today