Clearwater County Sheriff’s Deputy Charged With Criminal Sexual Conduct

Dennis WeimannNov. 21 2019

A Clearwater County Sheriff’s Deputy who worked as the school resource officer for Bagley High School has been charged with two felony counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, Neil Dolan, 31, is accused of engaging in sexual penetration with a 15-year-old victim in his office at Bagley High School.

The victim told a BCA agent that the incident happened on the last day of school on or about June 1, 2017.

According to the complaint, Dolan was in a position of authority over the victim and was 29 years old at that time which made him more than 120 months older that the victim.

Dolan is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and one count of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree.

The maximum sentence for criminal sexual conduct in the first degree is 30 years, a $40,000 fine, or both.

The maximum sentence for criminal sexual conduct in the third degree is 15 years, a $30,000 fine, or both.

In addition to his duties as school resource officer, Dolan also served as the Clearwater County Emergency Management Director.

He was also an assistant football coach for the Bagley High football team.

Clearwater County Sheriff Darin Halverson told Lakeland News Dolan has worked for the sheriff’s department since 2011.

Dolan remains in custody in the Clearwater County Jail.  His first court appearance is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. on November 22, 2019.

