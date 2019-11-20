Lakeland PBS

Clearwater County Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested On Suspicion Of Criminal Sexual Conduct Involving Teen

Dennis WeimannNov. 20 2019

A Clearwater County Sheriff’s Deputy has been arrested on suspicion of Criminal Sexual Conduct involving a teenager.

Neil Dolan, 31, is being held in the Clearwater County Jail on suspicion of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 1st degree involving a victim between the ages of 13-15 while being in a position of authority.

Dolan is also being held on suspicion of distributing via electronic communication material that relates/describes sexual conduct to a child.

A representative from the Clearwater County Attorney’s Office tells Lakeland News that Dolan has not been charged yet.

Dolan is the Clearwater County Emergency Management Director and works at Bagley High School as the school’s resource officer. He also served as an assistant football coach for the Bagley High football team.

Clearwater County Sheriff Darin Halvorson told Lakeland News that Dolan has worked for the sheriff’s department since 2011 and that the situation is very surprising and that the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is handling the investigation.

”I’m just happy the BCA is investigating,” said Halvorson. “They are very thorough and they’ll get to the bottom of this.”

Lakeland News has left a message with Bagley Schools Superintendent Dr. Erich Heise but we have yet to hear back.

We will update this story if more information becomes available.

Avatar

By — Dennis Weimann

News Director/Anchor of Lakeland News.

