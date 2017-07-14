Clearwater County Man Pleads Guilty To Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct And Child Pornography Possession
As part of a plea deal, a Clearwater County man has admitted to molesting a 7-year- old girl and possessing child pornography.
On Wednesday, Andrew George Damann, Jr., 37, had pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of possession of child pornography.
In exchange for Damann’s guilty plea, charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three additional counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct will be dismissed.
Damann was arrested at his father’s home in Shevlin last July.
The criminal complaint says a 7-year-old girl told her mother that Damann had touched her and her sister and made them take their clothes off.
Damann will be sentenced on October 4.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
It's unfortunate that the video player was malfunctioning during the live newsca... Read More
You have been my physician and friend since I was a young lady. Thank you doesn'... Read More
Enjoy your retirement Ed... Read More
We are sorry for your loss. The primary reason news organizations like us note w... Read More