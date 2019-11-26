Lakeland PBS

Clearwater Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Charged With Criminal Sexual Conduct No Longer In Custody

Nathan Green — Nov. 25 2019

Neil Dolan

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with criminal sexual conduct is no longer in custody.

On Friday, Neil Dolan was transferred from the Clearwater County Jail to the Beltrami County Jail. He has now posted the bond necessary to be released.

Dolan is accused of engaging in sexual acts with a 15-year-old 9th-grade student at Bagley High School in 2017 while working as the school’s resource officer. He is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

On Friday during Dolan’s initial court appearance, bond was set at $1 million without conditions or $500,000 with conditions. Dolan’s next court appearance is a Rule 8 hearing, which is scheduled for December 2nd.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

Related Posts

Clearwater County Sheriff’s Deputy Appears in Court On Criminal Sexual Conduct Charges

Clearwater County Sheriff’s Deputy Charged With Criminal Sexual Conduct

Clearwater County Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested On Suspicion Of Criminal Sexual Conduct Involving Teen

Bemidji Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Rollover Crash

Latest Stories

Leech Lake Band Opens Homeless Shelter in Cass Lake

Posted on Nov. 25 2019

In Business: Kaffe Havn Serves Coffee With A Purpose

Posted on Nov. 25 2019

Pierz Quarterback Schommer Not In The Limelight, But A Big Part Of Pioneer's Success

Posted on Nov. 25 2019

Brainerd City Council Makes Decision On City Administrator Position

Posted on Nov. 25 2019

Lake Bemidji State Park Offering A Winter Survival Escape Room

Posted on Nov. 25 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.