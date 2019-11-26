Clearwater Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Charged With Criminal Sexual Conduct No Longer In Custody
The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with criminal sexual conduct is no longer in custody.
On Friday, Neil Dolan was transferred from the Clearwater County Jail to the Beltrami County Jail. He has now posted the bond necessary to be released.
Dolan is accused of engaging in sexual acts with a 15-year-old 9th-grade student at Bagley High School in 2017 while working as the school’s resource officer. He is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
On Friday during Dolan’s initial court appearance, bond was set at $1 million without conditions or $500,000 with conditions. Dolan’s next court appearance is a Rule 8 hearing, which is scheduled for December 2nd.
