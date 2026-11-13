Clearbrook-Gonvick Football Falls to Cromwell-Wright in State Quarterfinals

After opening the season 3-4, Clearbrook-Gonvick Bears football stopped hibernating, scoring a jaw-dropping 166 points over their last four games, helping them book their first state tournament ticket in more than three decades.

The Bears earned the 3-seed on the state 9-Player bracket’s north side, looking them into a showdown with the 2-seed and 22-time state entrant Cromwell-Wright. With the quarterfinal match played at Grand Rapids High School, Clearbrook-Gonvick was facing 9-0 Cromwell Wright.

The Cardinals took an early lead, but the Bears immediately got back to businesses, with Avery Ostenaa giving Clearbrook-Gonvick some cushion. However, Cromwell-Wright proved to be too much, and the Bears fell just short of the Bank in a 24-20 finish.

Clearbrook-Gonvick ends their season with a 7-5 record.