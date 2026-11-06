Clearbrook-Gonvick Football Downs Blackduck, Earning 1st Trip to State Since 1995

The Section 6 9-Player football championship on Thursday featured two teams, Clearbrook-Gonvick and Blackduck, that have been knocking on the door. The Bears had reached the section semifinals five of the previous six years, including a championship appearance in 2023, while the Drakes had played in the semis four of the last six years and in the section final in 2022.

But only one team could break through as 2-seeded Blackduck took on 4-seeded Clearbrook-Gonvick at the Fargodome. Clearbrook-Gonvick got right to business, where Ryan Gerlofs hit the gas for 75 yards and a 6-0 lead.

The Bears put up 22 points in the first quarter alone, and they were just getting started, hanging 54 first half points on the board. Clearbrook-Gonvick went on to down Blackduck 60-21 for their first trip to the state tournament in 31 years.

Junior running back Avery Ostenaa put on a show, finding the end zone five times after the Bears established themselves in the trenches early and often.

“It’s more my linemen than it is me,” Ostenaa said. “I mean, they block for their whole life, and they put on every piece of strength they have in them to move those guys out of the way to get me able to go down the field. And it’s nothing better to see a big, wide open hole from our linemen, and I can’t thank them enough.”

“It’s unbelievable. It’s such a good feeling to be able to do that, especially with this team,” added senior quarterback Carver Kroulik. “And it just shows like the hard work and dedication we put in the off-season. Just excited to watch the fire that we’ve had the past two games just keep going and over. All the confidence, all the hype that we have right now, we can be scary going down [to] the state tournament, and I’m just really excited to watch what we have, what’s in store for us.”

This was the fourth time Clearbrook-Gonvick has earned the section title and a trip to state. Their previous appearances were in 1982 (when they were just Clearbrook), 1992, and 1995.