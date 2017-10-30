DONATE

Clearbrook Cabin Fire Victims Identified

Josh Peterson
Oct. 30 2017
After a Saturday morning structure fire near Clearbrook, the bodies of the two victims have now been identified.

According to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, brothers, Scott Tracy Shober, 57, of Blaine and Kurt Allan Shoberg of Andover were discovered after the blaze was extinguished.

The fire was first reported to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office shortly after 7:00a.m. Saturday. The trailer home, located in Leon Township, which was used as a hunting cabin was fully engulfed in flames when the Clearbrook and Gonvick fire departments arrived on the scene.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating the fire.

No foul play is suspected, however, the cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

Josh Peterson
