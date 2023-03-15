Lakeland PBS

“Clear Vision with Confidence” Event Empowers Women, Raises Money for Camp Confidence

Hanky HazeltonMar. 15 2023

Clear Vision with Confidence is an annual conference for women at the Grand View Lodge in Nisswa. The event, held last Friday, educates women on how to amplify their personal and business lives.

The event also raises money for Confidence Learning Center, which serves people of all ages with cognitive and developmental disabilities with their outdoor programs.

Now in its fourth year, Clear Vision with Confidence hosted 250 women, who were able to enjoy cocktails and a plated dinner while hearing a national keynote speaker and from local leaders as well. The event gives women a day to network, lead, grow, and be empowered by special speakers.

During her panel discussion, organizational psychologist Tasha Eurich shared her message with her audience, which was about the importance of self-awareness. Eurich said it’s not a soft, “fluffy” skill and that it’s also a personal business imperative.

Women at the conference had a chance to visit and bid on the silent auction to raise funds for Confidence Learning Center. Over $10,000 was raised for their camps and activities.

