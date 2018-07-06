Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Clean Up Scams Hit Bemidji After Storm

Shirelle Moore
Jul. 6 2018
Leave a Comment

In wake of the recent storms that hit Bemidji over the 4th of July, there have been reports of tree removal and clean up scams within city limits.

Home owners are reminded that businesses or contractors offering tree removal services within city limits must have a license from the Bemidji City Clerk. The license assures that those offering services are bonded and insured.

Homeowners are encouraged to check with the Bemidji City Clerk Michelle Miller to verify contractor licensees. Her phone number is (218)759-3570.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Neighbors Continue Cleanup After 4th Of July Tornado In Bemidji

UPDATED (Thurs): Bemidji Tornado

Storms Cause Significant Damage In Beltrami County

Thunderstorm in Bemidji Area Leaves Thousands Without Power

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Sandra J. Tarnelli said

Excellent reporting by report by Anthony Scott... Read More

henry said

great... Read More

Mk said

... Read More

Chuck and Gail Mueller said

Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More

Latest Story

Park Rapids Xtreme Bulls Rodeo Back In Town

Posted on Jul. 6 2018

Latest Stories

Park Rapids Xtreme Bulls Rodeo Back In Town

Posted on Jul. 6 2018

Bemidji Blue Ox Baseball Wins Against Marble Mallards

Posted on Jul. 6 2018

Dayton Declares State of Emergency In Response To Storm Damage

Posted on Jul. 6 2018

Neighbors Continue Cleanup After 4th Of July Tornado In Bemidji

Posted on Jul. 5 2018

Fishing Tips: Rigs

Posted on Jul. 5 2018

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.