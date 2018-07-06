Clean Up Scams Hit Bemidji After Storm

In wake of the recent storms that hit Bemidji over the 4th of July, there have been reports of tree removal and clean up scams within city limits.

Home owners are reminded that businesses or contractors offering tree removal services within city limits must have a license from the Bemidji City Clerk. The license assures that those offering services are bonded and insured.

Homeowners are encouraged to check with the Bemidji City Clerk Michelle Miller to verify contractor licensees. Her phone number is (218)759-3570.