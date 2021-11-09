Lakeland PBS

CLC’s TRIO Student Support Services Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Lakeland News — Nov. 8 2021

The TRIO Student Support Services program at Central Lakes College Celebrated its 20th anniversary on Monday.

The program offers direct support for students who are either first-generation college students, have a limited income, or have a documented disability. Some TRIO alumni still work at CLC and say they would not be where they are today without the program.

Any CLC student or prospective student interested in applying to the TRIO program and do so here.

