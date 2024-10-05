CLC’s Sarah Jennissen Receives 2024-25 Outstanding Educator Honor

Central Lakes College Practical Nursing instructor Sarah Jennissen is the college’s 2024-25 Outstanding Educator.

Jennissen was nominated by her peers and students, and she earned a recommendation from a committee of CLC employees for the award.

With time away mixed in, Jennissen has been a Practical Nursing instructor at CLC since 2010. While she initially did not show interest in teaching, she fell in love with helping students the same way she fell in love with helping patients.

“I think if a patient trusts you, feels that you care about them and you’re hearing them, then I just think it creates a better healing environment for them,” Jennissen said. “And I learned through my teaching years that building that relationship with students, that they don’t just see me as a figure up front, that they can come to me. Just getting to know them, they feel seen.”

Jennissen will represent CLC at the Minnesota State Board of Trustees (BOT) Awards later this spring and will be under consideration for selection as a BOT Educator of the Year.