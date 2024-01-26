Lakeland PBS

CLC’s Rosenmeier Center Appoints Jim Russell as New President

Miles WalkerJan. 26 2024

Newly appointed Rosenmeier Center president Jim Russell (Credit: CLC)

The Gordon Rosenmeier Center for State and Local Government at Central Lakes College appointed Jim Russell as its new president last week.

Russell will be succeeding outgoing president Mike O’Rourke in the role.

Russell, who also serves as the CLC men’s basketball coach and physical education instructor, said he looks forward to continuing the work of the center 34 years in the making.

The Rosenmeier Center will be hosting a forum this upcoming Wednesday, Jan. 31 with Minnesota House Of Representatives member Dean Urdahl from the Chalberg Theatre in Brainerd at 7 p.m.

By — Miles Walker

