CLC’s Rosenmeier Center Appoints Jim Russell as New President

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Gordon Rosenmeier Center for State and Local Government at Central Lakes College appointed Jim Russell as its new president last week.

Russell will be succeeding outgoing president Mike O’Rourke in the role.

Russell, who also serves as the CLC men’s basketball coach and physical education instructor, said he looks forward to continuing the work of the center 34 years in the making.

The Rosenmeier Center will be hosting a forum this upcoming Wednesday, Jan. 31 with Minnesota House Of Representatives member Dean Urdahl from the Chalberg Theatre in Brainerd at 7 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today