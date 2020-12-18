Lakeland PBS

CLC’s Rock & Roll Xmas Spectacular Going Virtual

Nick UrsiniDec. 17 2020

The show that combines classic rock and holiday music will be streamed this year.

Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center’s Rock & Roll Xmas Spectacular will be available for on-demand streaming starting December 18th and will continue through December 31st.

“This was the one show that we cannot not present,” said CLC Performing Arts Center Director Patrick Spradlin. “The first year I presented this at the Chalberg Theatre, it had 260 seats and we did not even sell out. But after that first year we sold out immediately, I had to add a second performance and the following year we moved to the Tornstrom Auditorium and sold out 900 seats.”

While this year it will be streamed, the concept of the show will remain the same.

“It’s familiar music, it’s music done really well and then tie it into Christmas spirit, it’s really fun,” Spradlin said.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

