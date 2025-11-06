Nov 6, 2025 | By: Daniel Pursell

CLC’s Latest ‘Cultural Thursday’ Event Focuses on Hidden MN History

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

grand rapids football state quarterfinal benilde

11-06-2025

Sports

Grand Rapids Football Blows Out Benilde-St. Margaret’s in State Quarterfinal

nevis tigers volleyball generic new thumbnail

11-06-2025

Sports

Nevis Girls’ Volleyball Swept by Russell-Tyler-Ruthton in Class A Quarterfinal

bsu women's soccer minnesota duluth home win thumbnail

11-06-2025

Sports

BSU Women’s Soccer Shuts Out UMD 2-0 to End Regular Season

bigfork music class 2

11-06-2025

Arts & Entertainment

Golden Apple: Bigfork’s K-12 Music Program Running Again at Full Strength