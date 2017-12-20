CLC’s Gleaning Program Donates Fresh Produce

For the second year, a new program at Central Lakes College is donating fresh produce to members in the community that need it most.

Through the Gleaning Program the CLC Ag & Energy Center produces a variety of crops and produce as a part of the curriculum. The produce is harvested and then given to the local community organizations in need. In 2017, the program donated 17,495 pounds of produce.

CLC has also partnered with Lakewood Health and SPROUT to provide produce for a program called Choose Health, a physician-prescribed CSA that provides families with a bi-monthly box of produce.

According to a press release: “The Gleaning Program demonstrates a wise use of resources as we are not adding to our operational costs and supporting our communities in more efficient manner,” said Keith Olander, Dean of Agricultural Studies and Director of CLC Ag & Energy Center. “It has allowed for even more student integration into research and demonstration operations.”

With the total amount of produce for 2017 totally over 17,000 pounds the produce has been distributed to the following organizations and community members: CLC Food Service/Cast Iron Grill, CLC Student Senate/Student Food Shelf, Kinship Partners, FFA, SPROUT, Staples Alliance Church, Staples Area Food Shelf and the Staples-Motley School District.