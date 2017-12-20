DONATE

LPTV NEWS

CLC’s Gleaning Program Donates Fresh Produce

Sarah Winkelmann
Dec. 20 2017
Leave a Comment

For the second year, a new program at Central Lakes College is donating fresh produce to members in the community that need it most.

Through the Gleaning Program the CLC Ag & Energy Center produces a variety of crops and produce as a part of the curriculum. The produce is harvested and then given to the local community organizations in need. In 2017, the program donated 17,495 pounds of produce.

CLC has also partnered with Lakewood Health and SPROUT to provide produce for a program called Choose Health, a physician-prescribed CSA that provides families with a bi-monthly box of produce.

According to a press release: “The Gleaning Program demonstrates a wise use of resources as we are not adding to our operational costs and supporting our communities in more efficient manner,” said Keith Olander, Dean of Agricultural Studies and Director of CLC Ag & Energy Center. “It has allowed for even more student integration into research and demonstration operations.”

With the total amount of produce for 2017 totally over 17,000 pounds the produce has been distributed to the following organizations and community members: CLC Food Service/Cast Iron Grill, CLC Student Senate/Student Food Shelf, Kinship Partners, FFA, SPROUT, Staples Alliance Church, Staples Area Food Shelf and the Staples-Motley School District.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd in Top 10 For the Small Business Revolution-Main Street Challenge

Wreaths For The Fallen Ceremony Honors Those Who Served

Kevin Van Dyck Receives LPTV’s John Yourd Pillar Award

Local Resident Named Conservationist Of The Year

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

Authorities Looking For Suspects In Construction Materials Burglary

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for possible suspects in a burglary where three trailers, construction tools and a skid
Posted on Dec. 20 2017

Latest Stories

Authorities Looking For Suspects In Construction Materials Burglary

Posted on Dec. 20 2017

ALS Won't Stop J.P. Whalen From Becoming His Own Advocate

Posted on Dec. 20 2017

Sen. Franken Announces Resignation Date

Posted on Dec. 20 2017

City Of Bemidji Reminds Residents To Shovel Sidewalks

Posted on Dec. 20 2017

Protect Yourself: Credit Card Skimming Scam Growing In Minnesota

Posted on Dec. 20 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.