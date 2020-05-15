Lakeland PBS

CLC’s First Live-Streamed Show Deemed a Success

Nathan Green — May. 14 2020

The first installment of Central Lakes College’s virtual performing arts show last Friday night was a smashing success.

200 people streamed the event live (which would have exceeded the theater’s capacity), and there are now over 1,000 views on YouTube for Ted Manderfeld’s piano concert. The performing arts group was blown away with the response and are now in the process of building off that success.

The group plans on having multiple streamed shows throughout the summer, including community theater performances.

