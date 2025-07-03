Jul 3, 2025 | By: Miles Walker

CLC’s Cheryl Norman Selected for 2025-26 Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Gaslin Garage 400x400

Red Lake Transit 400x400

Hearing Wellness

Related News

Community

Lakes Area Skatepark Association Receives Grant Toward Building Park in Brainerd

Sports

Bemidji State Begins Athletic Facility Storm Cleanup

Sports

Bemidji Blue Ox Left Without Home After Storm Damage to BSU Baseball Field

Fishing Tips

Fishing Tips 2025: Bobbers