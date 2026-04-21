CLC VP of Academic & Student Affairs Named President of Ridgewater College

The woman who currently serves as the vice president of academic and student affairs at Central Lakes College has been named president of Ridgewater College.

According a press release issued today by Minnesota State Colleges and Universities, the Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State system named Cheryl Norman to serve in that role. Her appointment becomes effective on Jul. 1.

Norman has been in her current role at CLC since 2023 and provides strategic leadership for academic programs, student services, accreditation, workforce partnerships, and institutional planning.

Ridgewater College is a public, two-year community and technical college with campuses in Willmar and Hutchinson that serves over 5,500 students.